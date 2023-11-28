The Saints reverted Prentice to their practice squad Monday, per the NFL's transaction log.

Prentice was elevated to the active roster ahead of Sunday's Week 12 loss to Atlanta and played on eight offensive snaps without recording any stats. The fullback also logged eight special-teams snaps and was credited with one assisted tackle in punt coverage. Prentice was on New Orleans' 53-man roster earlier in the campaign and totaled one rush for five yards and one catch on two targets for five yards over six games.