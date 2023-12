Prentice was elevated to the Saints' active roster Saturday, John Hendrix of SI.com reports.

Prentice is joining New Orleans' active roster for the second consecutive week. The 26-year-old fullback has appeared in seven games for the Saints this season, recording 10 total yards on two touches. He's also been a key special-teamer for New Orleans, playing 70 snaps on special teams and logging two total tackles.