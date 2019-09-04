The Raiders released Barrett (undisclosed) after reaching an injury settlement, Adam Hill of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.

It's not clear what was bothering Barrett, but he will now be a free agent. The 25-year-old will likely look for a practice-squad role elsewhere.

