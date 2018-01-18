Anthony Miller: Won't participate in Senior Bowl

Miller was scratched from the Senior Bowl roster, Creg Stephenson of AL.com reports.

While the reason behind Miller being removed from the roster has yet to be disclosed, it's a concerning development nonetheless. Miller, who is already on the older side for a receiver prospect at age 23, could have used the Senior Bowl as a springboard to quell some scouts' concerns. Now that Miller is missing out on the Senior Bowl, other receiving prospects will have a chance to move up draft boards and position themselves ahead of the Memphis product. Miller will still likely get his shot at the combine, but for a prospect with a very slim margin for error, being scratched from the Senior Bowl is not ideal.

