Brown's grievance to recoup a portion of his $30 million guaranteed in salary from the Raiders lost some momentum after Oakland revealed the receiver sent text messages to team owner Mark Davis requesting his release, Chris Mortensen of ESPN reports.

The Raiders ultimately granted Brown's request for a release Sept. 7 and proceeded to void the guaranteed money due to him on his three-year, $50 million deal. Brown's text messages to Davis don't necessarily spell an end to his efforts to recoup guaranteed money, but he may have a better case for regaining the $9 million he was owed from the Patriots before New England released him less than two weeks after signing him. Despite his abbreviated, drama-filled stints with two clubs this season, Brown is reportedly still generating interest from teams and could end up playing at some point in the second half of 2019, according to Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports.