The 2024 NFL schedule will be released soon and mapping out those matchups is a critical to creating 2024 Fantasy football rankings. Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua was able to take advantage of training camp injuries in Los Angeles to become one of the most unlikely stars of the 2023 NFL season. Nacua was a fifth-round pick last season, but caught 106 passes for 1,486 yards and six touchdowns to earn second-team All-Pro honors. Anybody who either drafted Nacua or scooped him off the waiver wire scored one of the top Fantasy football sleepers.

Last year, the model accurately predicted that Buccaneers wide receiver Rachaad White was being dramatically undervalued. White was coming off the board in the seventh round on average in 12-team PPR leagues, but he emerged as Tampa Bay's workhorse running back and provided significantly more value than expected, finishing No. 4 at his position. White rushed for 990 yards and six touchdowns while adding 64 catches for 549 yards and three more scores as a receiver. Anybody who followed the model's advice scored an every week starting running back in the middle rounds.

The same model has a proven track record providing Fantasy football tips, identifying A.J. Brown as a sleeper in 2020 and nailing Jonathan Taylor's monstrous season in 2021. Additionally, it's called past Fantasy football sleepers like Derrick Henry in 2019, Christian McCaffrey and Alvin Kamara in 2018, and Davante Adams in 2017. Anybody who banked on players like those made a run at their league title.

Top 2024 Fantasy football sleepers

One of the 2024 Fantasy football sleepers the model is predicting: Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts. The No. 4 overall pick out of Florida in the 2021 NFL Draft, Pitts was a 1,000-yard receiver as a rookie, but injuries and an offensive system that didn't fit his game led to severe production falloff in 2022 and 2023.

However, a new coaching staff and overhauled quarterback room could create renewed optimism for Pitts. Longtime Rams assistant Zac Robinson will call plays now, and tight end utilization was a critical component of Los Angeles' offensive success. Meanwhile, Kirk Cousins targeted tight ends on 27% of his passes last year, the fifth most of any QB.

Top 2024 Fantasy football breakouts

The model is also projecting Cardinals receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. as one of its 2024 Fantasy football breakouts. The son of Hall of Fame wide receiver Marvin Harrison has all the tools to become an instant star in the NFL, and Arizona is in desperate need of him to fill that role. Harrison was a standout at Ohio State, catching 67 passes for 1,211 yards and 14 touchdowns last season.

He has size, runs routes like a veteran and can make catches in traffic, setting him up for success at the next level. The Cardinals will give him plenty of targets during his rookie season, as he immediately slots in as the top wide receiver on the depth chart. Quarterback Kyler Murray is fully healthy after missing the first part of the 2023 season due to an ACL injury, which makes Harrison an even better breakout pick. See more Fantasy football breakouts 2024 here.

Top 2024 Fantasy football busts

As for players to avoid, the model lists Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa as one of its 2024 Fantasy football busts. After a blistering start to the season in which he threw for 1,024 yards and eight touchdowns over the first three weeks, Tagovailoa's productivity tapered off and he wound up finishing as the QB10 in CBS Sports PPR leagues in 2023.

He threw for 240 yards or fewer in five of his last six starts, including the postseason, and only threw for multiple touchdown passes once during that span. The weaponry around Tagovailoa remains largely unchanged from last season and as explosive as that offense can be, it's difficult to trust that group away from home late in the season.

