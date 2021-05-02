Rose is expected to sign with the Vikings as an undrafted free agent, Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

Rose didn't hear his name called on draft day, but he didn't take long to latch on with a team afterwards. He rushed for 826 yards and six touchdowns as a junior at Kentucky but followed that up with only 666 yards and two touchdowns as a senior. Rose also didn't provide much impact as a receiving option out of the backfield, so he'll be fighting an uphill battle as he looks to find success in the modern NFL.