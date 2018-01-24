Baker Mayfield: Hits height, hand size thresholds at Senior Bowl weigh-in

Mayfield checked in at 6-foot-0 3/8 and 216 pounds with 9 1/2-inch hands at the Reese's Senior Bowl.

This comes as a relief as Mayfield was expected to check in under the 6-foot-1, 220-pounds at which he was listed at Oklahoma, but there were concerns about him potentially measuring in under the 6-foot threshold. Furthermore, Mayfield's hand size (9 1/2) is above the threshold teams look for at quarterback, thus mitigating concerns about his ability to hold onto the ball in cold weather situations and making him look more like a viable option for quarterback-needy teams that play in the north. Mayfield already started off the week in impressive fashion, looking like the best quarterback in his group that also includes Wyoming's Josh Allen, Washington State's Luke Falk, and Nebraska's Tanner Lee. He'll have more chances to further impress scouts as the week unfolds.