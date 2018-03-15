Bears' Aaron Lynch: Intends to sign with Chicago
Lynch has agreed to sign a one-year contract with the Bears, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Lynch is coming two down years with the 49ers after starting strong in his first two years in the league. He'll compete with Jonathan Bullard and Akiem Hicks for snaps with the Bears as he looks to regain his form that saw him record 12.5 sacks in his first two seasons combined. The specifics of Lynch's one-year deal have not yet been released.
