The Bears have signed Bates as an undrafted free agent, Larry Mayer of the team's official site reports.

In 58 games (including 25 starts) over six seasons at Kentucky, Bates caught 26 passes for 272 yards and two touchdowns. With Chicago, the 6-foot-5, 255-pounder will look to parlay his blocking ability into a depth role in a tight end corps that also includes Cole Kmet, Gerald Everett and Stephen Carlson.