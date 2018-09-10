Bears' Cody Parkey: Tallies 11 points
Parkey connected on all three of his field goal attempts while adding a pair of extra point conversions in Sunday's loss to the Packers.
Parkey benefited from the Bears offense breaking down in the red zone, including twice in the second half when they desperately needed touchdowns. For the first time in what seems like forever, Chicago has the type of offense that should ensure that Parkey will be a solid fantasy starter.
