Brown (ankle) played in Thursday's Hall of Fame Game against the Ravens, JJ Stankevitz of NBC Sports Chicago reports.

While he wasn't credited with any targets, Brown at least proved that he's recovered from the ankle injury he dealt with early in training camp. With Trey Burton, Dion Sims and Adam Shaheen locked in as the Bears' top three tight ends , Brown is squaring off against Ben Braunecker and Colin Thompson for the possibility of one roster spot.

More News
Our Latest Stories