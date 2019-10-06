Play

Trevathan posted 11 tackles in Chicago's 24-21 loss to Oakland on Sunday.

Once the Bears fell behind by double digits in the second quarter, the Raiders were able to commit to the rushing attack which resulted in 39 carries, leading to a big day for Trevathan. He's now recorded at least eight tackles in four-straight contests, and he's one of the more reliable linebackers in IDP leagues.

