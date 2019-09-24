Clinton-Dix had two interceptions, including a pick-six, to go with nine tackles in Chicago's 31-15 win over Washington on Monday.

Facing his former team, Clinton-Dix collected an overthrow from Case Keenum and took it to the house to give the Bears a lead they'd never relinquish. Although that would have been plenty for IDP owners, he was all over the field in a game that Keenum was forced to throw 43 times, leading to one of the best games of his career. As expected, he's a player who has volatility in his weekly fantasy performances, but his upside makes him a player who can be best used when streaming defensive backs.