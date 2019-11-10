Bears' Ha Ha Clinton-Dix: Solid effort
Clinton-Dix posted six tackles in the Bears' 20-13 win over the Lions on Sunday.
Clinton-Dix reached the six-tackle mark for just the third time all season, though he's averaging five stops per game. But aside from his two-interception game in Week 3, he's yet to come up with a takeaway since, making him a steady but unspectacular fantasy option.
