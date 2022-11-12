Vildor (ankle) was ruled out for Sunday's game versus the Lions.
Vildor did not practice at all Week 10 after he was forced out with a right ankle injury this past Sunday against Miami. The 24-year-old recorded 29 tackles, four passes defended and an interception while lining up on 411 of Chicago's defensive snaps over the first nine games of the season, and his next opportunity to play will come against Atlanta on Sunday, Nov. 20. With starting cornerback Jaylon Johnson (oblique) also questionable to play, it's likely that Jaylon Jones will play a much bigger role against Detroit.