McPhee (shoulder) is doubtful to return to Saturday's contest at Detroit.

During the Lions' touchdown drive in the second quarter, McPhee blew up a screen play but promptly went to the sideline favoring his right arm. Now confirmed as a shoulder injury, he likely aggravated the issue that forced a one-game absence Week 14. Moving forward, he could be a weekly question mark for the final two outings of the season.

