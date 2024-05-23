Odunze (hamstring) is expected to resume practicing next week, Patrick Finley of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Odunze participated in Chicago's first practice of OTAs, but he's dealt with hamstring tightness since Day Two, as Dan Weiderer of the Chicago Tribune reports. The Bears seem to have been taking a cautious approach to the recovery of the rookie No. 9 overall pick, but it doesn't look like there's any real concern about his injury. Odunze will have plenty more time this offseason to build chemistry with rookie quarterback Caleb Williams, and to find his footing in what figures to be a starting role alongside DJ Moore and Keenan Allen.