Nall played 20 snaps on special teams during Sunday's 19-14 win over the Giants, but he did not handle any offensive snaps.

Nall has been a regular contributor on special teams since being promoted to Chicago's active roster Nov. 9, but he has yet to handle an offensive carry. His only three snaps on offense came Week 11 against the Rams. As long as David Montgomery and Tarik Cohen both remain healthy, the 23-year-old power back stands to remain relegated to a depth role.