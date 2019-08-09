Bears' Thomas Ives: Catches three passes

Ives caught all three of his targets for 28 yards in Chicago's preseason opener.

Ives played with the deep reserves, but performed well by hanging on to each pass that was sent his way. As the 12th receiver on the depth chart, he's probably competing for a shot at making the practice squad.

Our Latest Stories
  • nick-chubb-7-1400.jpg

    Reviewing our 14-team PPR mock

    Jamey Eisenberg reviews our latest 14-team PPR mock draft and hands out letter grades to his...

  • matt-ryan-1400.jpg

    QB Tiers 4.0

    What does the elite tier at quarterback look like as we get into preseason action? Dave Richard...

  • melvin-gordon.jpg

    RB Tiers 4.0

    In the latest update to his running back tiers, Dave Richard finds some popular breakout candidates...