Bears' Thomas Ives: Catches three passes
Ives caught all three of his targets for 28 yards in Chicago's preseason opener.
Ives played with the deep reserves, but performed well by hanging on to each pass that was sent his way. As the 12th receiver on the depth chart, he's probably competing for a shot at making the practice squad.
