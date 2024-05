The Bears are expected to sign Sweeney to a contract, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports.

Sweeney began his career with Buffalo before linking up with the Giants last year. He suffered a "medical event" on the practice field in late August and never got into a game with New York, as he was eventually cut in late November. He'll now get a chance to compete for a roster spot among a tight-end group that is led by veterans Cole Kmet (forearm) and Gerald Everett (knee).