Sweeney (undisclosed) was back at the Giants facilities Thursday, Bob Brookover of NJ.com reports.

Details of Sweeney's "medical event' are still unknown, and he is still going through some evaluations. However, "he's good," according to head coach Brian Daboll. It still remains unclear how this will affect Sweeney's potential 2023 campaign, but it's certainly good news that he was able to be at the team's facility Thursday.