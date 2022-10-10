Sweeney went without a target while he was on the field for 23 of the Bills' 56 offensive snaps in Sunday's 38-3 win over the Steelers.

Active for just the second time all season while top tight end Dawson Knox (foot) was sidelined, Sweeney served as the Bills' No. 2 option at the position while Quintin Morris drew the start. Morris (three receptions for 39 yards on five targets) proved to be a capable replacement for Knox as a pass catcher and should continue to see the lion's share of the snaps at tight end if Knox should miss further time.