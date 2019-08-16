Bengals' Christian Westerman: Likely to retire
Westerman has left the team and has been placed on the exempt/suspended list, Jay Morrison of The Athletic reports.
Westerman is expected to retire after not joining the team on their trip to Washington D.C. to play in the Bengals' second preseason game. That would make him the third lineman for the Bengals to retire since the start of training camp.
