Westerman (illness) has cleared his physical, has been activated from the active/non-football illness ist and is expected to rejoin practice.

Katherine Terrell of ESPN.com reports that Westerman was unavailable early in camp due to food poisoning, but he's since gotten over the ailment. The 2016 fifth-round pick started two games for the Bengals last season and figures to compete for a reserve role again in 2018.