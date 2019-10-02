Willis caught his only target for an eight-yard gain during Monday's 27-3 loss to the Steelers.

Following Willis' five-target, three-catch debut, the rookie receiver has just two catches on four targets in his last three games. Given his role as a down-roster receiver on a Bengals offense that has failed to top 20 points through the first quarter of the season, he shouldn't garner any consideration for fantasy purposes, even with a favorable matchup against Arizona's 24th-ranked pass defense on deck.