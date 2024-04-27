The Bengals selected All in the fourth round of the 2024 NFL Draft, 115th overall.

Despite tearing his ACL mid-way through his senior season, All still became the sixth tight end off the board in this year's draft. All actually led Iowa in receiving yards (299) and touchdowns (3) in 2023 despite missing half the year, but that may be more of an indictment on the Iowa offense. The injury prevented All from testing at the combine or his pro day, and his lengthy injury history -- including spinal surgery in 2022 -- is a concern. However, All's numbers when healthy were always impressive dating back to his time at Michigan. Cincinnati has an interesting tight end room that lacks star power, so if he is 100 percent at some point in 2024, All could get onto the field.