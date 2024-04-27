The Bengals selected Newton in the fifth round of the 2024 NFL Draft, 149th overall.

At first glance, the Bengals seem to have plenty of depth in the secondary, but it never hurts to add a five-year collegiate starter to the mix. More specifically, Newton started the past two seasons at TCU, tallying a combined 24 pass breakups and four interceptions. While he's not particularly fast (4.51 40-yard dash) and doesn't have an intimidating frame, Newton has the type of experience to immediately see snaps entering his rookie season.