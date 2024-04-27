The Bengals selected McLachlan in the sixth round of the 2024 NFL Draft, 194th overall.

McLachlan marks the second tight end to land in Cincinnati during the draft, as the team also selected Eric All in the fourth round. McLachlan was a strong receiving weapon with Arizona throughout his collegiate career, as he racked up a combined 79 receptions for 984 yards and six touchdowns across his final 25 games. While those numbers are promising, he will need to improve as a blocker to find the field regularly.