Bengals' Tyler Kroft: Not targeted
Kroft did not see a target during Sunday's 33-7 loss to Chicago.
It wasn't as if Kroft was glued to the bench, he saw the field for 45 of Cincinnati's 54 offensive plays. It seems more likely that this is simply a continuation of the Rutgers product's diminished role in the offense. The Bengals have focused throws to A.J. Green and Brandon LaFell, who saw 18 targets combined on Sunday. Kroft, meanwhile, has two or fewer catches in five of his last six games. Hop off this wagon while you still can.
More News
-
Bengals' Tyler Kroft: Tallies 30 yards•
-
Bengals' Tyler Kroft: Puts in full practice Friday•
-
Bengals' Tyler Kroft: Limited at Thursday's practice•
-
Bengals' Tyler Kroft: Scores in second straight game•
-
Bengals' Tyler Kroft: Practices fully Thursday•
-
Bengals' Tyler Kroft: Limited with hand injury•
-
Week 15 Rankings Analysis
Heath Cummings provides his thoughts for the rankings at each position for Week 15.
-
Podcast: Ride Foles? Riddick?
We’ve got the best Waiver Wire options at each position as we get Fantasy owners set for their...
-
SportsLine: Sit Miller, start Riddick
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
Best Week 15 streaming options
Heath Cummings offers streaming options for the second week of the Fantasy playoffs.
-
Week 15 Waiver Wire
Jamey Eisenberg gives you quarterback options to replace the injured Carson Wentz, as well...
-
Week 15 Rest of Season rankings
You're THIS close to making your league's title game -- make sure your roster is as strong...