Kroft did not see a target during Sunday's 33-7 loss to Chicago.

It wasn't as if Kroft was glued to the bench, he saw the field for 45 of Cincinnati's 54 offensive plays. It seems more likely that this is simply a continuation of the Rutgers product's diminished role in the offense. The Bengals have focused throws to A.J. Green and Brandon LaFell, who saw 18 targets combined on Sunday. Kroft, meanwhile, has two or fewer catches in five of his last six games. Hop off this wagon while you still can.