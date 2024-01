Kroft was not targeted across eight regular-season appearances with the Dolphins.

Kroft ended the 2023 campaign as a healthy scratch for Miami's final four games, including Saturday's wild-card playoff loss to the Chiefs. The veteran tight end had never previously finished a season without a catch. Now heading into his 10th NFL season off a forgettable one-year stint with the Dolphins, Kroft seems unlikely to draw interest as more than a depth option on the free agent market.