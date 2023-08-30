Miami re-signed Kroft on Wednesday, Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reports.

The Dolphins needed both Jalen Ramsey (knee) and Robert Jones (knee) to make it through their 53-man roster cut before placing them on injured reserve with the designation to return. As a result, they had to cut Kroft and subsequently re-sign him to the roster after the aforementioned players shifted to IR. The 30-year-old tight end is now set to backup Durham Smythe and Julian Hill at tight end, while also contributing on special teams.