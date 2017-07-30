Bills' Brandon Tate: Injured during Saturday's practice
Tate suffered a calf injury during Saturday's training camp practice and is considered day-to-day, Chris Brown of BuffaloBills.com reports.
The Bills have a logjam of receivers trying to win jobs below the 3-4 locks to make the team, while Tate -- assuming this is only a minor injury -- seems like one of the better bets based on his excellent return skills. Tate is expected to be re-evaluated ahead of Sunday's session.
More News
-
Bills' Brandon Tate: Stays the course in Buffalo•
-
Bills' Brandon Tate: Ready to shop return skills•
-
Bills' Brandon Tate: Key role in Week 11 win•
-
Bills' Brandon Tate: Removed from injury report•
-
Bills' Brandon Tate: Full participant in practice Thursday•
-
Bills' Brandon Tate: Limited in practice•
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
Can Fournette be a star in Jacksonville?
There's no doubting the talent for Leonard Fournette but he's on a bad team with a bad quarterback....
-
Podcast: Encouraging signs
As training camps open around the NFL, which players are we starting to get fired up about?...
-
New Titans weapons, but targets?
There's been plenty of talk about the Titans' new weapons, and that's a great thing for Marcus...
-
Podcast: Over- and under-drafted!
An early look at Average Draft Position gives us an idea of who is being drafted too early...
-
Elliott slides in 10-team mock draft
Ezekiel Elliott's slide, albeit small, is one of the highlights in this mock draft from our...
-
12-team 0.5 PPR mock draft
There are times when it pays to wait for a specific position on Draft Day. And other times...