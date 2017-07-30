Tate suffered a calf injury during Saturday's training camp practice and is considered day-to-day, Chris Brown of BuffaloBills.com reports.

The Bills have a logjam of receivers trying to win jobs below the 3-4 locks to make the team, while Tate -- assuming this is only a minor injury -- seems like one of the better bets based on his excellent return skills. Tate is expected to be re-evaluated ahead of Sunday's session.