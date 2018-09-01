Tate was waived by the Saints on Friday, Josh Katzenstein of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.

Tate was competing for a depth receiver role with the Saints but his best chance to make the roster was as a kick and punt returner. He ended up losing the return battle and will now become a free agent if he clears waivers.

