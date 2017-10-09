Bills' Brandon Tate: Gets called upon in Week 5
Tate caught two of four targets for 25 yards in Sunday's loss to the Bengals, wile also putting up 58 return yards on two punt returns and a kickoff return.
Tate was needed in the receiving game due to the injury to Jordan Matthews, and while his 34 snaps (49 percent) were just the third most on the team, there's value to be had if you have a unique scoring system that values return yards, as he's one of the league's better return guys. As for his role in the offense, Tate only has seven receiving touchdowns over 116 NFL games, so keep your expectations in check on that side of the equation.
