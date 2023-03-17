Hamlin continues to progress from his cardiac arrest suffered Jan. 2 and has recovered enough that he's hoping to return to the NFL in the future, Alec White of the Bills' official site reports. Said general manager Brandon Bean this week, "He's dialed in. He definitely has every intention to play. He's got, I know of one more visit, but I think they'll get wrapped up by sometime in April, as it stands now."

Hamlin still has a long road ahead and will need to work through several steps of clearance, but it's beyond encouraging that the discussion has turned to football just a couple of months after his life was at stake. It's unclear if Hamlin will have any restrictions if he does return to action in 2023, where he'd likely serve as a depth safety for the Bills behind Jordan Poyer and Micah Hyde.