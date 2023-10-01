Hamlin is on the active roster for Sunday's home matchup against Tennessee.

Hamlin has yet to play a snap in the NFL since last season's near-tragic cardiac incident that caused the postponement of a game and put his playing future in jeopardy. He's since been cleared to practice in full, and will now get his chance to once again see live game action. This is partially due to team need for depth in the secondary, as fellow safety Jordan Poyer (knee) is inactive for the contest. Hamlin was a meaningful contributor during his rookie season in 2022 prior to the incident, and at one point had three consecutive games with double-digit tackles, so the potential is there to become a fantasy contributor, even if it's only in the short-term.