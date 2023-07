The Bills have signed Evans, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.

Evans provides the Bills with added backfield depth in the wake of Nyheim Hines having sustained a knee injury that is expected to sideline him this season. James Cook, Damien Harris and Latavius Murray currently head the team's running back corps, so Evans doesn't have a clear path to steady carries, but the 2020 third-rounder does at least have a chance to absorb some of the change-of-pace work that Hines was slated to handle.