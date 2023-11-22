Evans signed to the Dolphins' practice squad Tuesday.
Evans was waived by the Bears on Thursday, but he's now found a new home just a handful of days later. With Salvon Ahmed (foot) done for the season, Evans will provide Miami with an additional option at running back.
