Darrynton Evans: Works out for G-Men
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Evans (hamstring) worked out for the Giants on Tuesday, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports.
Evans spent the offseason and training camp with the Bills but suffered a hamstring injury in mid-August before being let go with an injury settlement ahead of Week 1. Now healthy, the veteran running back is looking for a new opportunity. The Giants need backfield help after losing Cam Skattebo to a season-ending ankle injury in Week 8.
