default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Evans (hamstring) worked out for the Giants on Tuesday, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports.

Evans spent the offseason and training camp with the Bills but suffered a hamstring injury in mid-August before being let go with an injury settlement ahead of Week 1. Now healthy, the veteran running back is looking for a new opportunity. The Giants need backfield help after losing Cam Skattebo to a season-ending ankle injury in Week 8.

More News