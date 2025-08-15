Bills' Darrynton Evans: Dealing with hamstring issue
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Evans is tending to a hamstring injury, Katherine Fitzgerald of The Buffalo News reports.
Evans presumably picked up the issue during a training camp practice, and now his availability for Sunday's preseason contest at Chicago is in question. If he can't play in that one, it could mean more snaps for Frank Gore.
