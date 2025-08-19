Bills' Darrynton Evans: Placed on IR
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Bills placed Evans (hamstring) on injured reserve Tuesday.
Evans was injured during practice last week and didn't play in the second preseason contest. He'll now be forced to sit out the entirety of the 2025 season unless he's later released with an injury settlement.
