Bills' Darrynton Evans: Unavailable Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Evans (hamstring) is inactive for Sunday's preseason matchup with the Bears, Alaina Getzenberg of ESPN.com reports.
Evans suffered a hamstring injury during the Bills' practice Friday, which will ultimately sideline him for the team's second contest of the preseason. The running back will look to return to action at some point this week in order to play in the team's preseason finale Saturday versus the Buccaneers.
