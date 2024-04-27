The Bills selected Carter in the third round of the NFL Draft, 95th overall.

Buffalo needed a youth infusion in the middle of the defense coming into the draft and Carter provides that. A Duke product, Carter was a decorated player during his time in Durham, earning Third-, Second-, and First-Team All-ACC honors. He is a squat defensive tackle that is hard to move at 6-foot-2 and 302 pounds who fires off the ball. His most disruptive season came in 2022 when he had 11.0 tackles for loss and 5.5 sacks and while his statistics fell off a bit in 2023, he still put together a strong season. He projects to be the heir apparent to DaQuan Jones alongside Ed Oliver.