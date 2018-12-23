Croom is listed as the starting tight end Sunday against New England, as Charles Clay will be a healthy scratch for the matchup.

Croom will join Logan Thomas as the only active tight ends on the roster, which according to Joe Buscaglia of WKBW.com, had apparently been something in the works for some time. Neither is particularly encouraging from a fantasy perspective, however. Croom has the lone touchdown of the duo and more total receiving yards on the year, but the pair has surpassed 40 yards through the air in a single game just once this season (Thomas back in Week 9).