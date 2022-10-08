site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: bills-justin-murray-set-for-week-5-return | sport: football | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nfl/reg/free/stories
Bills' Justin Murray: Set for Week 5 return
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Murray does not carry an injury designation into Sunday's matchup against the Steelers, Chris Brown of the Bills' official site reports.
Murray was sidelined in Week 4 against the Ravens due to a foot injury, but his absence will be limited to one game. He should return to his role as depth at right guard.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Tera Roberts
• 13 min read
Dave Richard
• 3 min read
Dave Richard
• 3 min read
Jamey Eisenberg
• 5 min read
Jamey Eisenberg
• 3 min read
Chris Towers
• 25 min read