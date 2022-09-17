site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Justin Murray: Visits with Vegas
Murray had a work out with the Raiders on Friday, Aaron Wilson of ProFootballNetwork.com reports.
Murray was waived by the Cardinals with an injury settlement during training camp. His try out with Las Vegas indicates he has fully recovered from his ankle injury.
