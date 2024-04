The Browns placed Murray on the retired/reserve list Wednesday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Murray played for the Raiders, Cardinals, Bills and Titans during his six-year NFL career, appearing in 41 games with 20 starts during that time. The soon-to-be 31-year-old offensive lineman joined Cleveland's practice squad last November and then signed a futures contract in January, but he never played in any games for the team.