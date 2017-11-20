Bills' Kelvin Benjamin: Avoids ligament damage to right knee

Bills head coach Sean McDermott said Monday that Benjamin didn't suffer any ligament damage to his right knee in Sunday's 54-24 loss to the Chargers, Mike Rodak of ESPN.com reports.

Benjamin, who was making his second appearance with the Bills since being acquired at the trade deadline, suffered the injury while hauling in a 20-yard reception on the team's first offensive series. He was able to limp off the field before being carted off to the locker room and ruled out for the remainder of the contest. While it's a good sign that Benjamin's knee seems to be structurally sound, the Bills likely won't have knowledge about the full extent of the wideout's injury until after he undergoes further testing. If Benjamin is sidelined for the Week 12 matchup with the Chiefs, rookie Zay Jones, who led the team with 68 receiving yards against the Chargers, could be in store for another high snap total.