Benjamin will work out for the Giants this weekend, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports.

Benjamin was last seen working out for the Giants as a free agent back in 2019, and he'll once again try his luck with the team. General manager Dave Gettleman drafted Benjamin during his time in Carolina, where the former Florida State standout logged a 1,008-yard rookie season. The 30-year-old will have his work cut out for him to resurface in New York's crowded receiving corps, and at this point his upside may only be as a big-bodied role player in designed packages.